Markets open on positive note Wednesday morning

Mumbai, July 1, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

It opened at 35,009.59 points and touched a high of 35,057.17 points and a low of 34,928.86 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 34,915.80 points.

The Sensex was trading at 35,020.49 points up by 104.69 points or 0.30 per cent in the morning.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,323.80 points after closing at 10,302.10 points.

The Nifty was trading at 10,305.70 points in the morning.

IANS