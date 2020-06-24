Markets open on positive note Wednesday morning

Mumbai, June 24, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened at 35,679.64 points and touched a high of 35,679.74 points and a low of 35,515.76 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 35,430.43 points. It was trading in the morning at 35,618.88 points, up by 188.45 points or 0.53 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,529.25 points after closing yesterday at 10,471.00 points.

The Nifty was trading at 10,512.95 points in the morning.

IANS