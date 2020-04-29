Markets open on positive note Wednesday morning

Mumbai, April 29, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened at 32,311.04 points and touched a high of 32,336.05 points. It touched a low of 32,171.65 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 32,114.52 points.

It was trading at 32,251.76 points in the morning, up by 172.26 points or 0.54 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened this morning at 9,408.60 points after closing yesterday at 9,380.90 points.

The Nifty was trading at 9,417.25 points in the morning.

