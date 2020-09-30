Markets open on a positive note Wednesday morning

Mumbai, September 30, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened at 38,068.89 points and touched a high of 38,080.08 points and a low of 37,901.05 points. On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 37,973.22 points.

The Sensex was trading at 37,945.35 points down by 34.78 points or 0.09 per cent in the morning.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,244.45 points after closing at 11,222.40 points yesterday. It was trading at 11,228.20 points in the morning.

IANS