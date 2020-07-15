Markets open on a positive note Wednesday morning

Mumbai, July 15, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday morning.

The Sensex opened at 36,314.76 points and touched a high of 36,381.34 points and a low of 36,297.65 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 36,033.06 points.

The Sensex was trading at 36,333.46 points in the morning, up by 300.40 points or 0.83 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,701.00 points after closing at 10,607.35 points on Tuesday. It was trading at 10,695.95 points in the morning.

IANS