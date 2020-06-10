Markets open on a positive note Wednesday morning

Mumbai, June 10, 2020

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 34,029.14 points and touched a high of 34,205.07 points. It touched a low of 34,014.53 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 33,956.69 points.

The Sensex was trading at 34,086.97 points in the morning, up by 130.28 points or 0.38 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,072.60 points after closing at 10,046.65 points yesterday.

The Nifty was trading at 10,064.65 points in the morning.