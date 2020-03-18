Markets open on a positive note Wednesday morning

Mumbai, March 18, 2020

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 30,968.84 points and touched a high of 31,101.77 points. The Sensex touched a low of 30,591.77 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 30,579.09 points.

The Sensex was trading at 30,585.95 points up by 6.86 points or 0.22 per cent at 9.35 a.m.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,088.45 points after closing at 8,967.05 points.

The Nifty was trading at 9,007.00 points in the morning.

IANS