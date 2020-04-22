Markets open on a positive note on Wednesday

Mumbai, April 22, 2020

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 30,856.14 points which was also the high point and a low of 30,592.13 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 30,636.71 points.

The Sensex was trading at 30,831.43 points up by 194.72 points or 0.69 per cent in the morning.

On the other hand the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9.026.75 points after closing at 8,981.45 points.

The Nifty was trading at 8,999.70 points in the morning.

IANS