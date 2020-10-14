Markets open in the red on Wednesday

Mumbai, October 14, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened at 40,623.19 which was also the high point. It touched a low of 40,517.96 points. On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 40,625.51 points.

The Sensex was trading at 40,505.23 down by 120.28 points or 0.30 per cent in the morning.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 11,917.40 points after closing at 11,934.50 points yesterday.

The Nifty was trading at 11,910.50 points in the morning.

IANS