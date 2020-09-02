Markets open in the red on Wednesday

Mumbai, September 2, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,892.64 points and touched a high point of 38,991.17. The Sensex touched a low of 38,880.32 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 38,900.80 points.

The Sensex was trading at 38,878.55 down by 22.25 points or 0.06 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a higher note at 11,478.55 points after closing at 11,470.25 points.

The Nifty was trading at 11,456.80 points in the morning.

IANS