Markets open in red on Wednesday, then turn green

Mumbai, June 17, 2020

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade and then turned positive.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 33,438.31 points and touched a high of 33,700.48 points and a low of 33,332.96 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 33,605.22 points.

The Sensex was trading at 33,668.72 in the morning, up by 63.50 points or 0.19 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,876.70 after closing at 9,914.00 points.

The Nifty was trading at 9,862.30 points in the morning.

IANS