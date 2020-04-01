Markets open in red on Wednesday

Mumbai, April 1, 2020

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 29,505.33 points and touched a high of 59,505.98. The Sensex touched a low of 29,107.98 point.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 29,468.49 points.

It was trading at 29,079.86 down by 388.63 points or 1.24 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 8,584.10A points after closing at 8,597.75 points.

The Nifty was trading at 8,486.80 points in the morning.

IANS