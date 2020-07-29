Markets in a positive note on Wednesday morning

Mumbai, July 29, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading on a positive note after opening on the negative side on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened at 38,427.15 points, touched a high of 38,617.03 points and a low of 38,384.70 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex had closed at 38,492.95 points. It was trading at 38,598.57 points, up by 105.62 points or 0.27 per cent, in the morning.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,276.90 points after closing at 11,272.80 points yesterday. It was trading at 11,332.35 points in the morning.

IANS