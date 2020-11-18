Markets end at fresh high, Sensex closes above 44K for first time

Mumbai, November 18, 2020

The BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit fresh all-time highs on Wednesday, before settling at record closing levels.

Sensex touched an all-time intra-day high of 44,215.49 points during the fag end of the trade as the market rebound after a choppy first half. It closed above the 44,000-mark for the first time in its history, settling at 44,180.05, higher by 227.34 points or 0.52 per cent from its previous close of 43,952.71 points.

The Nifty50 closed at 12,938.25, higher by 64.05 points or 0.5 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and auto stocks.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and IndusInd Bank, while the major losers were Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Titan Company.

IANS