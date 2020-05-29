Market rises for 3rd day straight, Nifty above 9,500

Mumbai, May 29, 2020

The Indian stock market settled on a positive note for the third consecutive day with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closing over the 9,500 mark.

Initially a choppy trade was witnessed on Friday with both Sensex and Nifty opening on a negative note.

However, healthy buying in FMCG, oil & gas, metal and capital goods stocks supported the indices, analysts said.

Sensex closed at 32,424.10, higher by 223.51 points or 0.69 per cent from the previous close of 32,200.59. It had opened at 32,041.29 and touched an intra-day high of 32,480.52 and a low of 31,823.80.

The Nifty50 closed at 9,580.30, higher by 90.20 points or 0.95 per cent from the previous close.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said that broad market indices like the BSE Mid Cap and Small Cap indices gained more, thereby outperforming the Sensex and Nifty.

Major Asian markets have closed on a mixed note. European indices like the FTSE, CAC and DAX have ended lower, he added.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, Bajaj Auto and ITC while the major losers were Infosys, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel.

IANS