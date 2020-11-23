Market opens higher, Sensex hits fresh high

Mumbai, November 23, 2020

The key Indian equity indices opened in the green on Monday with the BSE Sensex touching a new record high within just minutes into the trade.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, energy and oil and gas stocks.

The Sensex touched an all-time high of 44,271.15 points.

Around 9.25 a.m., it was trading at 44,134.49, higher by 252.24 points or 0.57 per cent from its previous close of 43,882.25.

It opened at 44,164.17 and has touched an intra-day low of 44,094.54 points

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 12,930.85, higher by 71.80 points or 0.56 per cent from its previous close.

IANS