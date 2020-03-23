Market deep in red; Sensex plunges over 2K points

Mumbai, March 23, 2020

Key Indian equity indices traded deep in the red on Monday morning with the S&P BSE Sensex plunging over 2,111 points.

At around 9.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 27,804.58 points, lower by 2,111.38 points or 7.06 per cent from the previous close of 29,915.96.

The Nifty was at 8,122.40, lower by 623.05 points or 7.12 per cent from its previous close.

All sectoral indices traded in the red, led by banks, auto and financial services.

The market movement comes a day after central and state governments announced wide ranging measures including lockdowns and suspension of some public transport to contain the spread of COVID-19.

IANS