Marathwada Rail Coach Factory at Latur completes production of first coach shell

Mumbai, December 28, 2020

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 related lockdowns and challenges, the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur, Maharashtra has completed the production of the first coach shell.

The factory, under the Indian Railways’ PSU, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), was commissioned about two years ago. It was designed with an initial capacity of manufacturing 250 MEMU/ EMU/ LHB/trainset type advanced coaches per annum. It also has provision to increase the capacity as sufficient vacant space has been earmarked in the layout plan.

The cost of this project amounts to Rs 500 crore plus the land cost of Rs 120 crore, an official press release said.

The factory has been set up in 350 acres of land comprising 52,000 square meter pre-engineered building sheds, three lines yard, electric substation with 33kV supply, canteen, security and administrative blocks and a residential colony in 24 acres.

A 5 km-long rail connectivity has been provided for movement of coaches from the factory to a new electronically interlocked Harangul railway station, which earlier used to be only a halt station. The factory is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art machinery and plant, material handling systems and various utilities, the release said.

Various green initiatives have been adopted in the project for sustainable development which includes an 800 KW shed roof-mounted solar power plant, sewage and wastewater treatment and recycling plant, rain water harvesting, plantation of 10,000 trees, LED lighting, natural day lighting and ventilation in sheds. The administrative block has also been built with green building concepts.

As soon as the project was sanctioned on August 28, 2018, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited awarded a composite contract on August 30, 2018, for its fast track turnkey execution and physically work commenced at the site on October 12, 2018, the release added.

