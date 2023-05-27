Mandaviya unveils National Medical Device Policy 2023 and launches the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices

The conference was organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for two days to promote India as a manufacturing hub of quality medical products in the pharmaceutical and Medical Device Sector.

"India played a phenomenal role in meeting the requirements of not just its domestic but needs of many others under unprecedented circumstances," he said referring to the COVID-19 pandemic years.

"India's pharmaceutical sector, called the Pharmacy of the World, will be contributing more in the coming years for domestic needs and cater to global demand too."

Declared as a sunrise sector, India was an emerging manufacturing hub for pharma that has seen phenomenal progress with the implementation of production-linked incentive schemes and investments for medical drug parks.

"Our competitive advantage over other nations is price competitiveness and quality. If we are to continue being the 'Pharmacy of the World', there can be no laxity with the quality of our pharmaceutical products, our products should also be affordable and competitive in the global market," he added.

"The government advocates a holistic approach for growth taking into account deep stakeholder consultations enabling a comprehensive, long-term policy ecosystem," he said.