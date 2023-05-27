Mandaviya unveils National Medical Device Policy 2023 and launches the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices
New Delhi, May 26, 2023
Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today unveiled the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, and launched the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices.
The Minister also launched a scheme titled ‘Assistance for Medical Devices Clusters for Common Facilities (AMD-CF)’. This scheme aims to establish and strengthen common infrastructure facilities and fortify testing facilities for medical devices.
Inaugurating the 8th International Conference on Pharma and Medical Device Sector, Mandaviya said,
“India’s pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to this that we could not only meet our own demand during the pandemic, but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries.”
The conference was organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for two days to promote India as a manufacturing hub of quality medical products in the pharmaceutical and Medical Device Sector.
"India played a phenomenal role in meeting the requirements of not just its domestic but needs of many others under unprecedented circumstances," he said referring to the COVID-19 pandemic years.
"India's pharmaceutical sector, called the Pharmacy of the World, will be contributing more in the coming years for domestic needs and cater to global demand too."
Declared as a sunrise sector, India was an emerging manufacturing hub for pharma that has seen phenomenal progress with the implementation of production-linked incentive schemes and investments for medical drug parks.
"Our competitive advantage over other nations is price competitiveness and quality. If we are to continue being the 'Pharmacy of the World', there can be no laxity with the quality of our pharmaceutical products, our products should also be affordable and competitive in the global market," he added.
"The government advocates a holistic approach for growth taking into account deep stakeholder consultations enabling a comprehensive, long-term policy ecosystem," he said.
The Minister also focused on investments in research and development, building efficient manufacturing capacities along with creating ample opportunities for innovation that support a vibrant ecosystem for this sector.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, in his speech said, “Various initiatives in the form of Production Linked Scheme for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices have served to catalyse growth and development in this sector and enable the industry to evolve in the value chain from being manufacturers of generics to high-value patented drugs, new technologies like cell and gene therapy and precision medicine among others.”
Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government noted that the Medical Device sector was undergoing a metamorphosis phase and underscored that innovation was the key to success.
Following the inaugural session, a CEO roundtable was chaired by Dr Mandaviya that facilitated stakeholders in deliberating on the existing issues as well as discussing avenues for growth of the sector on a national as well international forum.
He held in-depth consultations with the stakeholders and urged the participants to brainstorm the ideas on various fronts - policy, economic, research and innovation.
The conference was attended by N Yuvaraj, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Dr Srikar Reddy, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, DCGI Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi and Chairman NPPA Kamlesh Pant among others.
