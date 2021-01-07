Magnum opus on the many ills of the banking sector

New Delhi, January 7, 2021

What ails public sector banks? The answer to this question lies in Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s "Pandemonium: The Great Indian Banking Tragedy". Bandyopadhya, with more than 25 years of experience in journalism, is an award-winning business columnist for interpretative writing and deals with the subject with the professionalism he is credited with.

“Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s magnum opus provides insights into the most important questions in Indian policymaking today,” says Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance in the Government of India.

Former SEBI Chairman U. K. Sinha, notes, “The breadth of knowledge and attention to details shown by this veteran economic historian and journalist make fascinating reading for anybody interested in the Indian financial sector. Tamal’s superb storytelling makes the book so gripping.”

As NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, Rajiv Kumar observes, “Tamal writes with honesty, based on hard facts and with no holds barred. Tamal’s real strength is his determination to dig deeper, put lesser-known facts on decision making in the sector out in the public domain without being unduly normative or judgmental about the persons involved.”

Published by Roli Books, the 522-page work of excellence on the great Indian banking tragedy, has a foreword by economist Bibek Debroy. “We have come a long way since the days of bank nationalization and bank failures. Nonetheless, there is a tragedy in the works and this is a wonderful book to understand that. Indeed, in some parts, it reads like a mystery,” writes Debroy.

Bandyopadhyay discusses the book in this e-mail interview with NetIndian.

Excerpts:

Q) Do you think the common Indian citizen has faith in the Indian banking system?

A) No, they don’t have. We have a repressive financial system where customers are exploited. Bank branches have become, for many banks, a place to market other financial products to earn fees than collection of deposits. Many have stopped going to branches for this! Of course, growing digitalization is also helping the customers stay away from the branches. Poor customer service apart, the state of affairs in a few private banks – in at least two cases in recent time, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to put them under moratorium, before rescuing them – is also contributing to the masses’ disenchantment with the banking system.

Q) Your book has painted a bleak picture of the banking system. Realistically, can we expect a revival of this faith?

A) Things started getting better but the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a blow to the system. We need to wait and watch how things pan out. In early March 2020, I would have said the worst is behind the banking system; the phase of bad loan recognition is over and the phase of recovery has started. But the pandemic has changed the math.

On the positive side, the system is resilient and the bankers have learnt their lessons. They will not make the same mistakes again. Most importantly, the RBI will not allow any bank to fail.