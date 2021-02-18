L&T Construction wins contract to build two units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Mumbai, February 18, 2021

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm had secured an order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business in India to construct the Main Plant Civil Works of the fifth and sixth units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) of 1000 MWe each.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is India’s first Light Water Reactor (LWR) of 6 units with a generation capacity of 1000 MWe each.

The scope of work includes construction of the Reactor Building, Reactor Auxiliary Building, Turbine Building, Diesel Generator Building and other Safety Related Structures in a duration of 64 months, a press release from the company said.

L&T is currently executing similar works of Kudankulam 3&4 units (KKNPP 3&4) in the same premises.

