Low base recovery: September domestic passenger vehicles' sales rise over 26%

New Delhi, October 16, 2020

Low base along with more sustainable pent-up demand boosted domestic passenger vehicles' sales in September on a year-on-year basis.

According to industry data released on Friday, a total of 2,72,027 passenger vehicles were sold in the domestic market, representing a rise of 26.45 per cent, as compared to the 2,15,124 units off-take during the like period of 2019.

Similarly, the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed a sequential growth in sales during September.

In August, the domestic passenger vehicles' sales had risen by 14.16 per cent to 215,916 units from 1,89,129 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.

IANS