Look and design of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System unveiled

New Delhi, September 26, 2020

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Housing & Urban Affairs and Chairman, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), unveiled the look and design of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) commuter train on Friday.

Noting that the project was in alignment with the Prime Minister’s "Make in India" Policy, he said the entire rolling stock will be manufactured at a plant in Gujarat.

The environment friendly, energy efficient trains that will start plying on the 82-km-long Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Corridor will improve the quality of life in and around the National Capital Region (NCR) by accelerating economic growth and create opportunities.

At the same time, it will reduce air pollution, carbon footprint, congestion and accidents.

The entire rolling stock for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli plant in Gujarat.

The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022 and will be put into public use after extensive trials.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will procure 30 train sets of 6 cars each for operating regional rail services on the entire corridor and 10 train sets of 3 cars each for operating local transit services in Meerut.

The state-of-the-art RRTS rolling stock will be first of its kind in India with a design speed of 180 kmph. With radiating stainless-steel outer body, these aerodynamic trains will be lightweight and fully air-conditioned. Each car will have six automatic plug-in type wide doors, three on each side (Business Class will have four such doors, two on each side) for ease of access and exit.

The RRTS trains will have transverse 2x2 seating with adequate legroom, optimized aisle width with grab handles and grab poles for a comfortable journey for standing passengers, overhead luggage rack, mobile/laptop charging sockets and onboard Wi-Fi among other commuter-centric features.

RRTS rolling stock will have lighting and temperature control systems to enhance the passenger experience with less energy consumption. Equipped with modern amenities, the coaches will be a unique amalgamation of new-age technology and India’s rich heritage.

NCRTC Managing Director Vinay Kumar Singh, all the members of Board of Directors, senior officials of the Ministry, NCRTC and Bombardier India were also present at the event.

Deliberating on the benefits of project, Vinay Kumar Singh said, “The rolling stock of India’s first RRTS has been designed with a vision to fulfil the aspirations of the New India. RRTS rolling stock will be energy-efficient with about 30% regeneration during braking. NCRTC has awarded the rolling stock work with an integrated long-term comprehensive maintenance by the manufacturer, thus leveraging the benefits of life cycle costing. I am confident that RRTS will prove to be transport backbone for the people of NCR and will define a new benchmark in the transport sector enabling the overall growth of the region.”

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is one of the three prioritised RRTS corridor being implemented in phase-1. The corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut to less than an hour from 3-4 hours by road at present.

Civil construction work on about 50-km long section between Sahibabad and Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut is in full swing including the construction of four stations - Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

The priority section of the corridor is targeted to be commissioned in 2023, while the entire corridor will be commissioned in 2025.

The other two Phase-I RRTS corridors are Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Panipat. Pre-construction activities are in full swing for Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor and its DPR is under active consideration of the Government. The DPR of the Delhi to Panipat RRTS corridor is also under active consideration of the respective State Governments for approval.

