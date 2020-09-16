Kerala Startup Mission's virtual Investor Café to be held on September 30

Kochi, September 16, 2020

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will organise this month’s Investor Café on September 30, providing a virtual platform for startup-investor meetings on a one-to-one basis to provide fundraising opportunities.

The programme aims to facilitate funding opportunities for technology product startups to scale up operations, enhance expertise and navigate in the right direction amid the "new normal" and related social distancing norms.

Technology Startups looking to raise funds can apply here and get a chance to be shortlisted for meeting with angel investors and venture capitalists.

The applicants must draft an Investor Pitch Deck as per the guidelines listed in the webpage and then upload it, a press release from KSUM said.

Among the investors attending the September 30 edition starting from 10 a.m. are 3One4 Capital, Indian Angel Network, Artha VC, Mumbai Angels and Malabar Angels. The sector preferences of investors this time include Fintech, SaaS, HealthTech, Deeptech, Hardware, ConsumerTech, EV, Cybersecurity, WellnessTech, Edtech and Enterprise Tech among others.

So far in the past three months, Investor Café has facilitated 79 virtual one-to-one startup-investor meetings.

The startups, upon selection, will get the opportunity to have a closed-room interaction with the investor and to raise funding. They will get investor-level validation and immediate feedback on their pitch to analyse one’s business. The investment-ready products stand a chance for funds. Those businesses which are funded later will have the opportunity to get immediate feedback on their pitch to analyse one’s business from the investor, the release said.

Startup founders will be able to get immediate feedback on their pitch to analyse his/her business plan or continuous support by closing the deal, it said.

Investor Café is being organised on the last Wednesdays of every month since last year. Founded in 2006, KSUM is the Kerala government’s central agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

NNN