Kerala Startup Mission invites applications for NIDHI-EIR fellowship

Thiruvananthapuram, February 9, 2021

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications from aspiring young entrepreneurs for the fellowship programme under the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations Entrepreneurs-in- Residence (NIDHI-EIR) of Government of India, which commences on April 1.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

NIDHI-EIR programme, launched by National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Government of India, is meant for encouraging graduates to take up entrepreneurship by providing fellowship.

KSUM is one of the startup incubators selected as Programme Execution Partners (PEP) under NIDHI-EIR programme from all over India. The programme aims to provide guidance, mentorship, lab access and stipend to promote student entrepreneurship.

Under the scheme, a stipend upto Rs 30,000 per month would be provided for one year to an aspiring or budding entrepreneur for pursuing a promising technology business idea in medtech, hardware and robotics, cleantech and innovative technologies sectors, a press release from KSUM said.

Applications are invited in SC, ST and General categories. Selected fellows will get mentoring, access to prototyping labs, guidance and networking opportunities, and opportunities to get incubated in KSUM Incubators located in Trivandrum, Kochi and Kozhikode.

More details can be seen here. The last date for applications is February 28. A shortlist of candidates will be published on March 22.

