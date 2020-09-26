Jio to provide in-flight mobile services with Aeromobile

Mumbai, September 26, 2020

Telecom services provider Jio has said that it has partnered with Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile, to launch India’s first in-flight services for JioPostpaid Plus users.

"Jio’s in-flight service will allow every Indian traveller travelling abroad, to stay connected with voice and data services on a flight, at affordable rates," a press release from the company said.

Currently, the in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad. Once the services are available in the Indian airspace, all Jio customers will have first access to them, so that they are connected even on flights within India, the release said.

"As the first Indian operator to launch an in-flight roaming bundle, this proposition further cements Jio’s position as a market innovator and a technology leader, with a highly competitive offering that brings more value and greater experience for its nearly 400 million-strong user base," it said.

Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said: “JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always.”

Kevin Rogers, Sr Director Mobility Panasonic Avionics, CEO AeroMobile, adds: “We are pleased to partner with Jio, and broaden the reach of our connectivity services across India. With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst traveling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers.”

The company is offering packs of Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 799 which entitle the customrs to data of 250 MB, 500 MB and 1 GB, along with 100 mins of outgoing calls and 100 SMS, with 24-hour validity.

According to the release, Jio users with valid in-flight connectivity pack can start using the pack, once their flight (supported) reaches 20,000 feet or higher in the following way:

1. Switch on the smartphone and turn-off the Airplane Mode

2. Your phone will automatically connect to the AeroMobile network. The network name may differ dependent on the handset

3. If your phone does not connect to the AeroMobile network automatically, you will need to go to ‘Carrier’ in your phone settings and manually select AeroMobile

4. Ensure Data Roaming is on to use data services

5. Once connected, you will receive a welcome text and other relevant information

6. You can now use your mobile phone to call, text, email and surf the internet

