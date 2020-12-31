Jio makes all domestic voice calls free from January 1 as IUC regime comes to an end

Mumbai, December 31, 2020

Telecom service provider Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited today said that all domestic voice calls from its network would be free from tomorrow with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directing the implementation of the Bill and Keep regime from New Year's Day.

This means that the interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic calls will come to an end from tomorrow.

"Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network," a press release from Jio, a subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), said.

In September 2019, when TRAI extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill & Keep regime beyond January 1, 2020, Jio had said that it was left with no option but to start charging its customers for offnet voice calls, at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge.

"While doing so, Jio had assured its users that this charge would continue only till the time TRAI abolished IUC charges. Today, Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-net voice calls free again," the release said.

"Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a customer-obsessed organisation and cares for every single user. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio," it said.

"Jio is committed to lay the foundation of a Digital Society – a society where everything, everyone, everywhere is connected with the best quality service, at the lowest price globally, and has access to the most advanced digital platforms. Through technological innovation, Jio will continue to deliver revolutionary products and services to its users, with a customer-first approach," the release added.

