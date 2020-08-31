Japan’s commits Rs 3,500 crore as ODA for health sector to fight COVID-19 crisis in India

New Delhi, August 31, 2020

The Government of Japan today committed Official Development Assistance loan of an amount of JPY50 billion (approximately Rs. 3,500 crore) for the COVID-19 Crisis Emergency Response Support in India.

The Notes were exchanged today between C. S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India, and Suzuki Satoshi, Ambassador of Japan to India, for a Health sector programme loan to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

Subsequent to the Exchange of Notes, Loan Agreement for this programme loan was signed between Mohapatra and Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), New Delhi.

An official press release said the programme loan aims to support India’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 and to prepare the health system to manage future epidemics and also to improve the resilience of India’s health systems against infectious diseases.

In addition, Notes were also exchanged today between Mohapatra and Satoshi for Grant Assistance of an amount of JPY 1 billion (= approximately Rs. 70 crore) from Government of Japan.

This grant-in-aid from Government of Japan is for providing medical equipment to strengthen the public health and medical system in India. This will strengthen the health care facilities for managing critical and serious patients suffering from COVID-19 infection, the release said.

"India and Japan have had a long and fruitful history of bilateral development cooperation since 1958. In the last few years, the economic cooperation between India and Japan has strengthened and grown into strategic partnership. This further consolidates and strengthens the Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan," it added.

