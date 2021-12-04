Tech Mahindra acquires 100% stake in Activus Connect

Mumbai, December 4, 2021

IT services major Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced that it has acquired a 100% stake in Activus Connect, a leading provider of work-at-home customer experience management solutions.

The acquisition will bolster Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in emerging workplace solutions and strengthen end-to-end CX portfolio, a press release from the company said.

"The acquisition will augment Tech Mahindra’s position as a leading digital transformation enabler in the Work at Home Customer Experience Management domain. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will leverage Activus Connect’s customizable omni-channels and AI-powered compliance analytics platform, SmartVirtual, to render a secure cloud-based ecosystem of technologies, analytics, and virtual management practices. This will enable friendly, smart, efficient, and effective outcomes for consumers across the globe," the release said.

Vivek Agarwal, President – BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, said, “WAH CXM is undergoing disruptive changes due to the pandemic and has given rise to exponential demand in the market. The acquisition of Activus will fill a whitespace, with their unique delivery model, disruptive platform, and expertise in the WAH CXM industry that will add significant value to Tech Mahindra’s offerings and capabilities. We welcome Activus employees into the Tech Mahindra family and look forward to achieve great success together.”

Founded in 2018 to reimagine the customer experience, Activus Connect offers outsourced customer experience (CX) solutions and SmartVirtual technology to support and elevate chat, email, phone, text, video, and social experiences. The acquisition will enable Tech Mahindra to offer multilingual, multichannel, voice & non-voice customer care, sales, retention, social media moderation and technical support to customers across verticals, the release said.

Felix Serrano, Chief Executive Officer, Activus Connect, said, “We could not be more excited about the significance of today’s announcement, and what it means for our valued team members, customers, and the Tech Mahindra family. As a leading provider of employee based, 100% work-at-home solutions, the synergies between Activus Connect & Tech Mahindra will usher in a new chapter of Customer Experience Management (CXM) powered by Virtual CX. I see today as the beginning of a new-new, a realization that Virtual CX is core to the continued evolution of our industry.”

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “In line with our strategy of expanding our US presence to provide high quality digital customer experience services, we are very happy to welcome the Activus Connect team to the Tech Mahindra family. This acquisition will enable our customers to rapidly scale and operate by leveraging the Work at Home model. We believe that together we will continue to push the limits on providing superior outcomes for our customer.”

"As part of the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance human centric experiences for businesses. This means focusing on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation to better meet the evolving needs of its customers through our DigitALL framework," the release added.

