National Internet Exchange of India launches three new initiatives and services

New Delhi, April 16, 2021

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) inaugurated on Thursday three initiatives of the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI).

With this launch, NIXI has underlined its supporting role for the IPv6 awareness and adoption in the country along with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and MeitY.

The first of the new initiatives is IP Guru, a group to extend support to all the Indian entities who are finding it technically challenging to migrate and adopt IPv6.

The IPv6 expert group will help in identifying and hiring an agency that will help the end-customer by providing necessary technical support to adopt IPv6. This panel will guide all such Indian entities and help in increasing IPv6 adoption. This will be a joint effort of DoT, MeitY and the community to promote IPv6, an official press release said.

The expert panel group comprises members from government and private organizations.

The second initiative, the NIXI Academy, is created to educate technical and non-technical people in India to learn and relearn technologies like IPv6 which are normally not taught in educational institutes.

The easy-to-use platform helps network operators and educators understand networking best practices, principles and techniques; manage Internet resources better; use appropriate Internet technologies more effectively.

NIXI Academy comprises an IPv6 training portal developed with the help of various technical experts to provide mass training to the community. The Internet community will be able to learn from various technical modules. Successful candidates (after passing the examination) will receive a certificate from NIXI, which will be useful to find/upgrade jobs in the industry, the release said.

As the third initiative, NIXI has developed an IPv6 index portal for the Internet community. NIXI-IP-INDEX portal will showcase the IPv6 adoption rate in India and across the world. It can be used to compare the IPv6 Indian adoption rate with other economies in the world.

NIXI will populate this portal with web adoption in IPv6, IPv6 traffic etc. in the coming days. This portal will motivate organisations to adopt IPv6, provide inputs for planning by technical organisations and research by academicians, the release added.

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit organization (under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013) working since 2003 for spreading the internet infrastructure in India.

