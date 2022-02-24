NASSCOM CoE, Gandhinagar, launches ‘Smart Manufacturing Forum’

Gandhinagar, February 24, 2022

The NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Gandhinagar, a Digital India initiative of the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technolgy and the Government of Gujarat, has launched a Smart Manufacturing Forum that is aimed at helping MSMEs and select large enterprises achieve manufacturing transformation using digital edge.

The initiative will help Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) adopt Industry 4.0 solutions, a press release from NASSCOM CoE said.

The forum will help manufacturing enterprises with an annual turnover of less than Rs. 1,000 crore to start, scale, and sustain the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions that can aid in optimizing operations, maximizing capacity utilization, and building a resilient supply chain, it said.

The forum will provide support in three verticals -- Skill & Capability building, Handholding for Digital Journey, and Branding & Market Reach. The manufacturers will also get 24x7 access to the Smart Manufacturing Competency Centre, a virtual platform to help them improve efficiency, productivity, and safety in plants by experiencing end-to-end smart manufacturing solutions.

“Disparity in tech adoption has increased as large enterprises have accelerated their pace while MSMEs still face the challenges of Awareness, Accessibility and Affordability. The Smart Manufacturing Forum has been launched with an aim to enable MSMEs to kickstart their digital journey and become future-ready. The forum will be a closed group of 100-150 forward-looking manufacturing enterprises working with us to build digital talent and implement low-cost and easy to deploy solutions from startups. Our focus will be on helping MSMEs enhance productivity, boost efficiency, and become globally competitive,” said Amit Saluja, Senior Director & Centre Head, NASSCOM CoE, Gandhinagar.

The Forum was launched at the third edition of Udyam 4.0 Nayi Disha (Digital Innovation Solutions Helping Atmanirbharta) in the presence of more than 150 leaders from the manufacturing community and founders of deep-tech startups.

Addressing the participants, Sachin Gusia (IRS), Managing Director, Gujarat Informatics Limited, said, “MSMEs face numerous challenges in technology adoption. I congratulate NASSCOM CoE for the launch of Smart Manufacturing Forum, as it will help in maximising adoption of technology by MSMEs and lead them towards smart manufacturing.”

“Gujarat being an industrial state has large number of MSMEs. The support of the government of Gujarat is going to be the lighthouse for the adoption of technology by more MSMEs in the state. The Digital Manufacturing Champions Program, government’s IT policies and thriving startup ecosystem are key enablers for providing smart manufacturing push to MSMEs in the state,” he added.

According to the release, the Skill & Capacity support will be in the form of opportunities for learning and skill-building about Industry 4.0 for employees across all the levels of the organization, as well as quarterly interactive workshops for leaders, monthly sessions for managers and the workforce to make them future-ready.

The Handholding for Digital Journey will happen through digital maturity assessment, design thinking workshops to build a technology roadmap and solution implementation. Through Branding & Market Reach, enterprises which implement the solution will get showcased as smart manufacturer and their success stories will get promoted at the national level.

MSMEs looking for guidance on technology adoption can get more details about Smart Manufacturing Forum by writing to SmartManufacturing@nasscom.in, the release added.

