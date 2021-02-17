Modi lauds IT industry for resilience and growth during pandemic times

New Delhi, February 17, 2021

Lauding the IT industry for displaying resilience during the COVID pandemic period, managing to achieve a 2% growth and addition of 4 billion dollars in revenue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Government was working towards freeing the tech industry from unnecessary regulations.

Addressing the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conferencing, Modi said, “When the chips were down, your code kept things running.”

The Government was aware that restrictions were not conducive to the development of future leaders. As part of steps taken to free the IT sector from unnecessary restraints, he listed the steps taken in recent times such as National Communication Policy, policy to make India Global Software Product Hub and Other Service Provider (OSP) guidelines which were issued during the pandemic period.

Inclusion of Information services into 12 champion service sectors has started bearing fruit. Recent liberalization of maps and geospatial data will strengthen the tech startup ecosystem and the wider mission of Aatmnirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), he said.

Modi emphasized that young entrepreneurs should have the freedom to leverage new opportunities. The Government has full faith in the startups and innovators. Steps like self-certification, the use of IT solutions in Governance, and data democratization through Digital India have taken the process forward.

Talking about the centrality of transparency in governance, Modi noted the people’s growing trust in the government. Governance has been brought to the dashboard from the files for proper monitoring by the citizens. He also mentioned improvement in process and transparency in Government procurement through GeM portal.

Stressing the need for use of technology in governance, he gave examples of geotagging of infrastructure products, houses of poor and such projects so that they can be completed on time. He talked about the use of drones in mapping village households and a reduction in the human interface to improve transparency, especially in tax-related matters.

He called upon the start-up founders not to restrict themselves to just valuations and exit strategies. “Think about how you can create institutions that will outlast this century. Think of how you can create world-class products that will set the global benchmark on excellence.”

He also asked the tech leaders to emphasize imprint of Make for India in their solutions. They should establish new parameters of competitiveness to maintain momentum and Indian technological leadership. He also emphasized a culture of excellence and institution building.

He urged them to think about developing world-class products and leaders in the run-up to 100 years of Independence in 2047. “Decide your goals, the country is with you,” he added.

The Prime Minister said it was the responsibility of the tech industry to give proactive technological solutions for 21st-century challenges to India. He asked them to work for solutions in water and fertilization requirement of agriculture, health and wellness, telemedicine and education and skill development.

The National Education Policy and Atal Tinkering Labs and Atal Incubation Centres were promoting skilling and innovation and needed industry support. He called for paying attention to the outcomes of their CSR activities and pushed for focusing the activities towards backward areas and digital education. He also drew attention to the opportunities that are emerging in tier-2 and tier-3 cities for entrepreneurs and innovators.

