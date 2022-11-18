LTIMindtree inaugurates Digital Experience Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, November 18, 2022

Technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree today expanded its Hyderabad operations by opening a new digital experience centre in the city.

The 100,000-sq. ft. centre will have the capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 professionals, a press release from the company said.

"Designed as a modern agile workplace to provide a superior, collaborative working experience, the centre will drive cutting-edge research and innovation in leveraging the power of digital to help LTIMindtree’s global clients deliver unique customer experiences," it said.

Equipped with the latest technology and automation capabilities, the centre will enable clients to rapidly envision, prototype and implement disruptive digital solutions that meet the needs of tomorrow, the release said.

Inaugurating the centre, K. T. Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries, MA & Urban Development, Government of Telangana, said: “Congratulations on the merger of LTI and Mindtree to create the 5th largest IT player in India. I extend my thanks to LTIMindtree for their continued commitment to invest, grow and create more technology jobs at a record pace in Hyderabad. Telangana government remains focused on its efforts to make Hyderabad the most preferred hub for technology companies and LTIMindtree is a true example of how these efforts are paying off.”

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree said: “Our new digital hub in Hyderabad will provide further impetus to our endeavour to innovate, solve complexities and deliver simplified, yet seamless solutions to our customers. Hyderabad is one of India’s leading entrepreneurial, industrial and R&D hubs with robust educational infrastructure, rich talent pool and a forward-looking work ethic. We remain committed to leveraging our presence in the city to build cutting-edge digital solutions and foster innovation to help our clients get to the future, faster. We are thankful to the Government of Telangana for their vision, focus and support in enabling companies such as ours to bring their vision to life.”

Located in HITEC City, the centre highlights the rich culture, heritage, and modern outlook of Hyderabad. The company employs over 16,000 employees in the city and has more than doubled its headcount in the city in the last one year alone.

LTI Mindtree is a part of the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group and has been created by the recent merger of L&T Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree.

