Infosys expands footprint in Nordics by establishing a new Proximity Centre in Sweden

Bengaluru, December 5, 2022

Digital services and consulting major Infosys today announced a new Proximity Centre at Gothenburg in Sweden.

"With this investment, Infosys aims to enhance its localization strategy in the Nordics by bringing next-generation digital offerings to its clients in the region, as they navigate the next stage in their digital journeys," a press release from the company said.

The release said Infosys had been, over the past two decades, steadily growing its footprint across the Nordics.

"The new centre represents another step to strengthening the strategic presence in Gothenburg, a major city on the west coast of Sweden and an emerging automotive, digital tech and green innovation hub in Europe," it said.

Axel Josefson, Chairman City Executive Board, Gothenburg, said, “We are delighted that Infosys has chosen the city of Gothenburg for its new proximity centre. The centre will bring next generational digital technologies and skills to the city and Nordic region. Infosys’ venture will significantly contribute to strengthening the internationally renowned technology cluster we have here at Lindholmen Science Park.”

Robin Sukhia, Secretary General and President, Sweden-India Business Council, said, “We are very glad to see our member Infosys expanding in Sweden. Opening an office in Gothenburg shows their commitment not only to the large local industry Gothenburg offers, but also to the Swedish market and their clients. We are happy to support Infosys in their continuing journey in Sweden.”

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice-President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to fortify our presence in the Nordics with the new centre in Gothenburg, Sweden. With this latest milestone, Infosys is well poised to work ever more closely with our clients based out of the region and build next-gen solutions in areas like digital manufacturing, connected products, and online customer experience. We are confident that by leveraging the unparalleled combination of local talent and world class technologies like cloud, IoT, software engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Infosys can empower clients across the Nordics to be future ready.”

