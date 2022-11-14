Infosys BPM launches Center of AI and Automation in Poland, in collaboration with IBM

Bengaluru, November 14, 2022

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of digital services and consulting major Infosys, today launched the Center of AI and Automation, in collaboration with IBM, at the Infosys Business Experience Lounge in Poland, to bring digital excellence to enterprises globally.

"This announcement underscores two years of strong collaboration between Infosys BPM and IBM, delivering client success, identifying new use cases, and building solutions, to enable clients to innovate in hybrid cloud environments," a press release from the company said.

Formed in collaboration with IBM, this centre will showcase a growing portfolio of data and AI solutions that are designed to automate and accelerate the hybrid cloud journey of global enterprises, it said.

The centre will complement Infosys BPM service offerings that are built with a design thinking approach and deep domain expertise in data and AI technologies. The centre launch also commemorates the 15th anniversary of Infosys BPM in Poland.

"Focusing on a comprehensive suite of solutions, the experience centre is well-positioned to be an innovation powerhouse, enabling enterprises to address complex business process challenges at scale across domains and industries. The centre will showcase AI and automation solutions for business processes, and these solutions, including through automation, help lower costs, enhance productivity, and elevate customer experience.

"End-to-end automation capabilities, backed by credible data and insights, will empower enterprises to analyze workflows, design AI-infused apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots, and track performance on the go. Clients will get hands-on access to various digital solution offerings across the space of data, AI, and hyperautomation, such as IBM CloudPak for Data, IBM Watson Assistant & IBM Watson Discovery, IBM SaferPayments, IBM Blockchain, IBM Sterling Supply Chain, IBM Risk and Fraud Detection software, and Envizi for Sustainability, along with key solutions from Infosys BPM, including Infosys Intelligent Document Processing, Infosys Interaction Analytics, Infosys Multilingual Conversational AI, Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud, Infosys Cortex, Infosys Material Master Harmonization, and Infosys Data Workbench, among many others," the release said

Marcin Gajdziński, Country General Manager, IBM Poland and Baltics, said, “IBM is focused on providing clients and valued partners such as Infosys the key capabilities needed to scale AI for business. As evidence of the importance of the IBM Ecosystem strategy, the newly opened Center of AI powered by IBM Watson in Lodz, Poland, will provide our joint clients significant support in building the digital economy, as well as new skills and expertise in the field of AI and hybrid cloud.”

Kapil Jain, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales and Enterprise Capability, Infosys BPM, said, “We are proud to launch the Center of AI and Automation at the Infosys Business Experience Lounge in Poland. As organizations continue to transform their cloud environments, they will increasingly need to rely on a diverse ecosystem of partners and supporting technologies to unlock enhanced hyper-productivity, agility, and scale. This collaboration with IBM Watson, through end-to-end hybrid cloud offerings, robust AI capabilities, domain-specific use cases, and business functional contextualization, will enable organizations to better navigate the complexities of digital transformation, leading to enhanced business value.”

