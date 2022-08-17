India wearables market shipped 38 million units in 1H22, a growth of 66% YoY, says IDC

New Delhi, August 17, 2022

As many as 23.9 million wearable devices were shipped in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 (April-June) in India, a growth of 113% year-over-year (YoY), according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker.

The report said a total of 38 million units were shipped in 1H22 (January-June), growing at 65.8% YoY, supported by new launches, discounts, and marketing.

"Affordability remains a key growth lever. The overall, average selling price (ASP) declined by 7.2% YoY in 2Q22," it said.

A press release from IDC said watch-based wearables continued to be the fastest-growing category, shipping 6.4 million units; a growth of 298.4% YoY.

With a strong push for entry-level price points, the ASP declined by 28.9% YoY to reach $45.1 (vs $63.4 a year back). Basic watches continue to dominate with 95.2% share growing by 306.4% annually in 2Q22. Wrist bands declined by 63.0% YoY as weaker demand continued to restrict its growth.

Hearables accounted for 72.6% of the overall wearables category. Truly wireless (TWS) now account for half of the earwear shipments, growing by 187.4% YoY.

“Brands continue to compete on lowering the price points which ensured a healthy growth in 1H22. In addition to the affordability, the features earlier available at mid/high price points such as Bluetooth calling, bigger screen sizes, and AMOLED displays are getting introduced at lower price points. This is attracting both first-time users and upgraders,“ says Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.