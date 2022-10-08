Forty Kerala startups to take part in GITEX in Dubai

Thiruvananthapuram, October 8, 2022

As many as 40 startups from Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will take part in the four-day GITEX Global 2022 starting at the World Trade Centre in Dubai on October 10.

The delegation will explore business and investment opportunities by showcasing innovative products, technology skills and sustainable ideas on the global stage, a press release from KSUM said.

GITEX Global is one of the world’s largest and most inclusive tech and startup events.

The startups from Kerala will attend the startup-focused event "North Star" during the exhibition.

This is the largest contingent of KSUM-supported startups at GITEX. They are from sectors such as edutech, cybersecurity, enterprise tech, agri tech, IoT (Internet of Things), media tech, health tech, fintech, insurance tech and consumer tech.

The delegation will also attend India Startups Confluence 2022 aimed at connecting Indian startups to startups from UAE and the Middle East-based larger ecosystem stakeholders. KSUM is the presenting partner for this event.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika exuded confidence that the event will open immense opportunities for startups considering the time-tested cordial relationship between Kerala and the Middle East.

“Apart from bagging business and investment opportunities, GITEX Global will offer startups opportunities for scaling up their business. Besides displaying their products and solutions, these ventures will also explore greater expansion and investor connect to the Middle East,” he added.

Meanwhile, KSUM is planning to set up a Global Launch Pad for Indian startups in the Middle East to avail support and benefits of KSUM activities after incubating them. KSUM will also extend support to them if those startups want to shift to Kerala later.

The KSUM delegation will visit Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park on October 15 and interact with their peers.

More than 800 global startup exhibitors, 600-plus investors and 400-plus speakers will attend the North Star event.

KSUM is the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in Kerala.

