AdaniConneX moving aggressively towards target of 370+ MW data centre platforms by 2026

Ahmedabad, July 3, 2022

AdaniConneX, a venture launched by the Adani Group last year to take advantage of the growing India data centre market, has launched three more data centres in Chennai, Noida and Mumbai during this period and is now moving aggressively towards a target of 370+ MW platforms by 2026.

"Infrastructure is the core to nation building and the next wave of nation building is on the digital front. AdaniConneX is building infrastructure across data centers, network, IT infrastructure, applications etc. for augmenting and boosting India’s current digital capabilities in a sustainable manner. AdaniConneX expansion strategy is built on three pillars—Customer, People and Planet," company officials said.

In the one year of operation, the team has grown from 20 to 160+ across all departments, they said.

The exponential increase in data is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the market. There is a growing interest in technologies such as private cloud, edge, and colocation which has been fuelling the demand for data centres and their solutions.

The global data centre market size is set to reach $343.6 billion in 2030. The Indian data centre industry is expected to add a capacity of 804 MW during 2022-2024. This huge capacity addition would entail demand for 9.7 million square feet of real estate space with an estimated investment outlay of $5.5 billion in setting up data centre facilities.

The India data center market is witnessing significant investment from local and global investors, including hyperscale operators, driven by increased digitalization because of COVID-19, government initiatives, and the adoption of AI, IoT, and big data. Various state government have also launched policies to incentivise data center companies.

AdaniConneX officials said its Chennai Data Centre is on the verge of completion. It has bagged one of the biggest data centre deals with Flipkart, India’s leading homegrown e-commerce marketplace.

“Flipkart is developing its third data centre at the AdaniConneX facility as part of one of the largest private cloud deployments in the country, thereby further strengthening its growing marketplace e-commerce business in India,” said Sanjay Bhutani, Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

"As Chennai emerges as a superior and fast-moving alternative data centres exchange hub in APAC, the city is an integral part of the global submarine cable infrastructure. AdaniConneX will take the first step of this mission with the launch of the first phase of Chennai Data Centre with a 17 MW capacity, the city with the highest internet speed. This network-neutral facility is aimed to be powered by renewable energy and deliver a premium customer experience from July 2022," he said.

A data centre generates an incredible number of jobs in the economy. For every $1 million being spent on data centre operations, 13 jobs are supported elsewhere in the economy. For every direct job that is provided, another 5 is created indirectly or induced, that is billions of euros or dollars of GDP economic activity.

As AdaniConneX is aggressively moving towards building a 1 GW data centre by 2030, the company is confident it will also create more jobs in the market.

AdaniConneX is hiring employees with a diverse skillset and nurturing them. "This is important since they are an asset, and they play an integral role in building a company’s reputation and long-term success. AdaniConneX has hired young talents from top B-Schools and technical institutions, as well as expert, experienced personnel from varied industries and industry veterans to guide AdaniConneX to grow vertically," the officials said.

AdaniConneX won three prestigious awards last year, including the Integrated Data Centre Solutions CIO (Chief Information Officer) Choice Award, voted by the CIOs in 2022. This is an acknowledgement of the technical expertise, sustainability centric mission and the vision to empower digital India.

It also won the Emerging Data Center Award by Enterprise IT World, which is an award for the promise demonstrated to emerge as one of the largest data center providers in India and the Innovative Data Center Design by UBS Forum which was handed out for the innovative design of the company's Chennai data centre in line with leading industry standards.

With 93 MW data centre platforms currently under execution in the first year of operation itself, AdaniConneX is moving aggressively towards achieving 370+ MW data centre platforms by 2026 in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vizag, Noida and Pune.

“We aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation by delivering built-to-suit solutions that enable and connect the world’s leading enterprises and service providers. We are going play an instrumental role in understanding and designing tailor-made solutions delivering the necessary scale, reliability, forward and backward compatibility and interoperability,” Bhutani said.

With a plethora of technology solutions and application platforms available in the market, AdaniConneX, with the immense experience of the Adani Group across different verticals, will play a consultative role in identifying the best fit of technology platforms to meet the current and future requirements of the enterprises.

“We at AdaniConneX understand that today growth of organization is directly impacted by technology and data insights. Hence, as part of our roadmap, we’re designing services from core to edge addressing requirements for IT infrastructure modernization, data protection, IT business continuity and application modernization & hosting,” said Vinod Javur, Chief Operating Officer, AdaniConneX.

