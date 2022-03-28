Adani Group announces multi-year, cloud-first partnership with Google Cloud

Ahmedabad, March 28, 2022

The Adani Group today announced a multi-year, cloud-first partnership with Google Cloud to power the next phase of innovation across India’s fastest-growing diversified business portfolio.

Specifically, the strategic collaboration will tap each organization’s expertise across best-in-class infrastructure, technology, and industry solutions to modernize their operations at scale, a press release from the group said.

“The inevitability and pace of cloud adoption mandates that every business redefine its business model. This provides new challenges and new opportunities that will not only be transformational but will also require new forms of industry collaboration," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

“We are pleased to work with Google Cloud across its multi-dimensional offerings to help us build a technology-driven organization which potentially opens up new business areas for us," he said.

The release said the first phase of the partnership was well underway, with the Adani Group making swift progress migrating its extensive IT footprint from its existing on-premises data centre and colocation facilities to Google Cloud.

Moving Adani’s 250+ business-critical applications, such as its SAP HANA core, and peripheral systems to Google Cloud’s secure, reliable and high-speed cloud infrastructure will centralize workflows, streamline operations, and enable business users to tap powerful new data capabilities for fast and accurate decision making.

“The Adani Group is paving the way towards a cloud-first future, and we’re thrilled to partner with the company on landmark projects that will support its innovation and future growth. Adani’s SAP migration is one of the fastest we’ve seen at scale and is already delivering significant value across its business. Our continued collaboration will spearhead new digital platforms that will have a transformative impact,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

