25.25 crore e-KYC transactions carried out using Aadhaar in September

New Delhi, October 26, 2022

As many as 25.25 crore e-KYC transactions were executed in the country via Aadhaar in September this year, almost 7.7 per cent higher than the number in the previous month.

The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions via Aadhaar so far has increased to 1297.93 crore by the end of September 2022, a press release from the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) said.

The release said an e-KYC transaction is done only with the explicit consent of the Aadhaar holder, and eliminates physical paperwork, and in-person verification requirement for KYC.

Aadhaar e-KYC service is increasingly playing a crucial role for banking and non-banking financial services by providing better and transparent customer experience, and ease of doing business, it said.

Similarly, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) has been an enabler of financial inclusion at the bottom of the income pyramid.

The release said that, cumulatively, 1549.84 crore of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of AEPS and the network of micro ATMs so far by the end of September 2022. In September alone, 21.03 crore number of AEPS transactions were carried out across India.

In September, 175.41 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar. A majority of these monthly transactions were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication, followed by demographic and OTP authentication.

So far, cumulatively, 8250.36 crore authentication transactions have been completed by the end of September.

Aadhaar saturation is now near universal among the adult population of India. Among all age groups, Aadhaar saturation was 93.92% by end of September, it said.

During the month of September, residents successfully updated more than 1.62 crore Aadhaars as against 1.46 crore such updates carried out in August.

Cumulatively, till the end of September, a little above 66.63 crore Aadhaar numbers have been successfully updated following requests from the residents.

These updation requests are related to demographic as well as biometric updates done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform.

So far, around 1000 welfare schemes in the country run by both centre and states have been notified to use Aadhaar, the release added.

