IT, telecom stocks drag Sensex 560 points down

Mumbai, October 15, 2020

Indian stock market plunged on Thursday due to heavy selling pressure on IT and telecom stocks.

The BSE Sensex was trading over 500 points lower during the afternoon trade.

Along with weak cues from the global markets on the back of the fading hopes of further stimulus in the US, profit booking also pulled the IT stocks lower.

Around 1.39 p.m., Sensex was at 40,233.54, lower by 561.20 points or 1.38 per cent from the previous close of 40,794.74.

It opened at the day's high of 41,048.05 and a low of 40,297.34 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 11,818.90, lower by 152.15 points or 1.27 per cent from its previous close.

IANS