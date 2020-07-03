Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms

Mumbai, July 3, 2020

Intel Capital, the investment arm of Intel Corporation, will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), an announcement said here this morning.

The announcement, made by RIL and Jio, said the investments valued Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Intel Capital’s investment will translate into a 0.39% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, a press release from Reliance said.

Intel Capital joins the list of marquee firms who have recently invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment amount to Rs 117,588.45 crore.

Jio Platforms is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, with more than 388 million subscribers. The company has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem, powered by leading technologies spanning broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality and blockchain.

"Jio’s vision is to enable a Digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses across the country, including small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers so that all of them can enjoy the fruits of inclusive growth," the release said.

Intel Capital invests globally in innovative companies with a focus on disruptive technology areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G – opportunities where Jio is also innovating and investing for growth.

Intel Capital is the investment arm of Intel Corporation, a leader in the semiconductor industry, shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of global innovations. Intel has operated in India for more than two decades and today employs thousands of employees in the country with state-of-the-art design facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “We are extremely delighted to deepen our ties with technology leaders that embody our vision of transforming India into a leading Digital Society in the world. Intel is a true industry leader, working towards creating world-changing technology and innovations. Intel Capital has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally. We are therefore excited to work together with Intel to advance India’s capabilities in cutting-edge technologies that will empower all sectors of our economy and improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians.”

Wendell Brooks, Intel Capital President, said, “Jio Platforms’ focus on applying its impressive engineering capabilities to bring the power of low-cost digital services to India aligns with Intel’s purpose of delivering breakthrough technology that enriches lives. We believe digital access and data can transform business and society for the better. Through this investment, we are excited to help fuel digital transformation in India, where Intel maintains an important presence.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

Morgan Stanley acted as financial adviser to Reliance Industries and AZB & Partners and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsels.

NNN