Western Railway starts to run Mumbai Rajdhani Express with new upgraded Tejas rakes

Mumbai, July 20, 2021

Western Railway has introduced the newly-upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes for the Mumbai Rajdhani Express that began its maiden run on Monday.

“With the use of Tejas Smart Coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. The introduction of this modern sleeper type train for a long-distance journey is another paradigm shift by the Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers,” Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said.

These coaches are manufactured at the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) and will gradually replace the existing rakes in the premium long-distance trains all over the Indian Railways network.

The existing rakes of Train No. 02951/52 Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express are being replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches. Two such Tejas type sleeper coach rakes have been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express.

Out of these two rakes, one rake comprises exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches, which is the first of its kind to be introduced over Indian Railways. The smart coach is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor & energy meter.

Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety-related messages.

Flush type LED Digital Destination Board has been installed on each coach by splitting the displayed data into two rows. The first row displays Train number and Coach type while the second row displays scrolling text of destination and intermediate station in multiple languages.

For security & surveillance monitoring, six cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. CCTV cameras with day-night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light conditions and Network Video Recorder are provided.

All main entrance doors are centrally controlled by Guard. The train will not start until all doors are closed.

All coaches are provided with an Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have an automatic fire suppression system in case any blaze is detected.

The coaches have an emergency talkback facility for medical or security emergencies. The improved toilet unit has an anti-graffiti coating, gel-coated shelf, new design dustbin, door latch activated light and engagement display.

The toilet occupancy sensor automatically displays the toilet occupancy inside each coach. A panic button is fitted in the lavatories, in case of any emergency.

Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration (TASI) fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged. Bio-Vacuum Toilet system provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

The under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases the life of the coach because of reduced corrosion. Air Spring Suspension in bogies will improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

The coaches have HVAC Air quality measurement for the Air Conditioning system; a water level sensor to indicate water availability on a real-time basis; Textured Exterior PVC Film.

Seats and berths with fire-resistant silicon foam provide better comfort and safety to passengers. Instead of curtains on the windows, roller blinds are provided for easy sanitization.

Mobile Charging points and berth reading lights are provided for each passenger. The climbing arrangement for the upper berth has also been made more convenient to use.

