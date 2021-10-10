Two long-haul freight trains ‘Trishul’ and ‘Garuda’ ply for the first time over South Central Railway

New Delhi, October 10, 2021

Indian Railways have successfully operated two long-haul freight trains “Trishul" and “Garuda" for the first time over South Central Railway (SCR).

Long-haul trains, which are twice or multiple times longer than the normal composition of freight trains, provide a very effective solution to the problem of capacity constraints in critical sections, an official press release said.

Trishul is SCR’s first long haul comprising three freight trains of a total of 177 wagons. This train was started on October 7 from the Kondapalli station of Vijayawada division to Khurda division of East Coast Railway.

SCR followed it up with the running of yet another similar one named Garuda on October 8 from Raichur, Guntakal division, to Manuguru in Secunderabad division. In both cases, the long-haul trains comprised empty open wagons for loading of coal meant for predominantly thermal power stations.

SCR is one of the five major freight loading railways. The bulk of SCR’s freight traffic moves in arterial routes such as Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Gudur-Renigunta, Ballarshah-Kazipet-Vijayawada, Kazipet-Secunderabad-Wadi and Vijayawada-Guntur-Guntakal sections. As the bulk of its freight traffic has to pass through these major routes, SCR needs to maximize the throughput available across these critical sections, the release said.

"Saving of path across congested routes, quicker transit time, maximizing the throughput of critical sections, saving in crews are the major operational benefits of running long-haul trains," it said.

