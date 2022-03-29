Ten-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to be completed by October

New Delhi, March 29, 2022

The ten-lane Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretch of National Highway (NH)-275 will be completed by October 22, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

The 117-km stretch in Karnataka is being developed at a cost of Rs 8,350 crore, Gadkari said in a series of posts on Twitter.

The Minister said the road would substantially reduce the travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru from 3 hours to 75 minutes only. It will enhance connectivity between the two important cities and provide an impetus to tourism and economy in the region, he said.

Gadkari saidunder the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , various such infrastructure projects had been announced with great responsibility. "It is our unwavering commitment to complete them in a corruption free, transparent and timebound manner," he said.

The state-of-the-art highway project has multiple structures like an 8- km long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four road overbridges and five bypasses, which will ease traffic congestion and significantly reduce pollution.

