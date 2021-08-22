Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday

New Delhi, August 22, 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), which comprises a four-year pipeline of the Central Government's brownfield infrastructure assets, here tomorrow.

Besides providing visibility to investors, NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the Asset Monetisation initiative of the Government, an official press release said.

The Union Budget 2021-22 laid a lot of emphasis on Asset Monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure, and included a number of key announcements.

The National Monetisation Pipeline book will be released in the presence of NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and Secretaries of relevant line ministries whose assets constitute the monetisation pipeline, the release added.

