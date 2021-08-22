Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday
Infrastructure

Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, August 22, 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), which comprises a four-year pipeline of the Central Government's brownfield infrastructure assets, here tomorrow.

Besides providing visibility to investors, NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the Asset Monetisation initiative of the Government, an official press release said.

The Union Budget 2021-22 laid a lot of emphasis on Asset Monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure, and included a number of key announcements.

The National Monetisation Pipeline book will be released in the presence of NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and Secretaries of relevant line ministries whose assets constitute the monetisation pipeline, the release added.

NNN

Asset Monetisation
Nirmala Sitharaman
Central Government
National Monetisation Pipeline
Brownfield Infrastructure Assets

Related Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in