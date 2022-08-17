Shipbuilding facility at Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited dedicated to nation

Kolkata, August 17, 2022

Union Minister of Port, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal dedicated the newly built state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility of Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited at Nazirgunge, Howrah, West Bengal to the nation on Tuesday.

The Rs. 180 crore facility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kochi, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

“I am extremely happy that such a state-of-the-art shipyard is coming up on the banks of the Hooghly in Kolkata. This will provide a great boost in meeting the requirements of new generation, high technology, greener vessels to propel further growth in inland water transport along the National Waterways. This will also be great impetus to water transport connectivity to the North-Eastern states.

"The yard will not only enable economic development in the close region, but will also provide direct and indirect employment as well as development of MSMEs and ancillaries. I wish HCSL all the best and am sure that in the days to come, Hooghly Cochin Shipyard will follow the footsteps of Cochin Shipyard Limited to carry on and further build up on CSL’s glorious legacy in creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also towards the creation of a high quality, globally recognized, cleaner and greener shipbuilding ecosystem,” the Minister said.

HCSL was set up by reviving the two-century old HDPEL shipbuilding yard at Nazirgunge and therefore amalgamates its rich and long shipbuilding heritage with the outstanding expertise of CSL, which is the premier shipyard in India with proven experience of designing, building and delivering high quality complex vessels to clients throughout the world.

"This is an example of huge contribution to the nation by reviving a sick unit through another PSE and converting it into a modern shipyard," an official press release said.

HCSL is equipped with sophisticated equipment, experienced workforce as well as QA/QC, NDT and Fire & Safety Systems. HCSL has obtained IMS Certification (ISO 9001-2015 – Quality Certification, ISO 14001-2015 – Environment Safety & ISO 45001-2018 – Health and Safety Certification). The facility is strategically located with both slipway launching (upto 80 mtrs) and side launching facilities (upto 110 mtr) as well as outfitting jetties.

National Waterway-1 covers Ganga – Bhagirathi – Hooghly for a length of 1620 km covering the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and NW-2 covers West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

Jal Marg Vikas project is a Government of India initiative for capacity augmentation of shipping and navigation on the national waterway No 1. This would enable commercial navigation of 1500- 2000 ton vessels in Phase 1.

"The development of the national waterways will provide business opportunities for cargo movements, passenger vessel construction and operations, cruise operations, ship repairs etc. Further, under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, there is an opportunity to build Deep Sea Fishing Vessels at HCSL.

HCSL aims to position itself as a lead player in inland waterway vessel construction in the country. It will serve the inland water transport sector by construction of inland water vessels for transport of men & material along & across the National Waterways, mainly Ganga (NW1) & Brahmaputra (NW2). HCSL will also aid in the indigenous construction of green vessels including hybrid and pure electric operated vessels, non-conventional fuels and fuel cells technology operated vessels, coastal and inland river vessels, river cruise vessels, river container vessels, LNG and Methanol fuel vessels and barges. HCSL can provide comprehensive support to clients by not only constructing technologically advanced vessels, but also by providing life cycle support for maintenance and upkeep of the vessels.

The release said HCSL would usher in vast socio-economic development in the immediate region. It would also open up opportunities for setting up of ancillaries and MSMEs to support the yard. It will assist in generation of considerable gainful employment in the adjoining areas, it added.

