Secretary, MoHUA and NRTC MD inspect works of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor

New Delhi, April 3, 2022

Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, and Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), today inspected the construction work of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

The officials first visisted the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station here, which is being developed by NCRTC as a mega transport hub.

Joshi, who is also Chairman of NCRTC, was apprised of the multi-modal integration scheme for seamless commuter movement at this RRTS station where all the three RRTS corridors of Phase 1 will converge and will also be interoperable. RRTS stations will be seamlessly integrated with other modes of transport such as metro stations, bus terminals, and railway stations, wherever possible, through walkways, lifts, escalators, underpasses, and so on.

Later, the officials visited the under-construction RRTS bridge over Yamuna river and the site of the Anand Vihar RRTS station.

Singh apprised Joshi about the Anand Vihar station is being uniquely designed for efficient multi-modal integration. He was also told that four tunnel boring machines (TBMs) would be working in Delhi, two from Anand Vihar towards New Ashok Nagar and two from Anand Vihar to Sahibabad.

Joshi spent some time at the casting yard for the project, where he was told that the pre-cast technique is being extensively used in the implementation of RRTS to obtain high-quality concrete and optimization of the construction period. It was a strategic decision to adopt pre-casting technique as the corridor is being constructed majorly at the centre or side of busy highways, officials said.

The Secretary also reviewed the Ghaziabad Receiving Sub-Station (RSS), built for supplying power on the priority section of the RRTS corridor. He inspected the installation of state-of-the-art systems and sophisticated electrical equipment.

He also visited the Ghaziabad RRTS station site, which will hold the distinction of being the highest and largest among the 25 stations on the corridor as the RRTS alignment crosses over Delhi Metro viaduct and a flyover at this location. The proposed traffic integration plan in this extremely busy zone and various initiatives being taken by NCRTC in this regard were explained to him.

Later, Joshi inspected the Guldhar RRTS station and the track-laying work near it. He appreciated the pace of construction progress particularly of the priority section, including the various safety and anti-dust measures being taken. He was informed that the 23rd Launching Gantry for construction of super structures of viaduct has been installed recently for the 82-km long corridor. Such massive deployment of resources is the first of its kind in the country for implementation of any urban transport system.

Joshi interacted with the on-ground engineers, understood their challenges in implementation of the corridor Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut corridor. He was also briefed about various measures being taken by NCRTC to ensure minimum inconvenience to local public during construction including the creation of barricaded zones and deployment of traffic marshals to manage traffic.

The Secretary also inspected the RRTS Dubai Depot, where he reviewed the progress of construction and other works.

Singh showcased the modern and commuter-centric interiors of India’s first Regional Rail to the Secretary. Joshi appreciated the corporation’s approach to customise the train, giving due attention to commuters’ requirements during regional commute including luggage rack facility, mobile/laptop charging facility at every seat, provision of wheelchair space for differently-abled and stretcher space for emergency medical transit, dynamic route map display, among others.

