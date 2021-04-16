Rs 110 crore ROPAX Jetty Project to come up on river Dhamra in Odisha

New Delhi, April 16, 2021

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) has accorded administrative approval for the sanction of Rs 50.30 crore for developing an all-weather ROPAX (Roll-on/Roll-off Passenger) Jetty and allied infrastructure connecting Kaninali in Bhadrak district and Talachua in Kendrapara district of Odisha under the Sagarmala initiative.

The Government of Odisha will fund another 50% cost of the project, an official press release said.

The total capital cost of the project is Rs 110.60 crore which includes the construction of RO-PAX Jetty at Kaninali and Talachua, utility infrastructures such as parking area development, navigational aids and dredging.

This project will reduce travel time for passengers from six hours by road to one hour by waterway. The development of the existing ghat with all-weather ROPAX jetties is being carried out for accommodating boats, launches and other vessels as well as to ply vessels having a capacity to carry 10 light motor vehicles and 20 motorbikes along with 60 passengers at a time.

The project will facilitate indirect employment opportunities to local people around the Dhamra river and reduce the road distance of more than 200 km from Talachua to Dhamra, the release said.

Kaninalli in Bhadrak district and Talachua in Kendrapada district are located on the northern and southern banks of River Dhamra respectively. The people of Talachua and nearby villages largely depend upon Dhamra port for their livelihood, which is approximately 4 km from Kaninalli Ghat.

Since there is no road connectivity, people depend upon passenger ferries at ghats of Kaninali and Talachua to cross the river (a stretch of 7 Km). At present, passenger vehicles are taken on private boats without safety measures and passengers face difficulty in embarking and disembarking from the launches daily.

"This project will enhance the safety of passengers and vehicles with state-of-the-art utility infrastructure. The connectivity will increase the commercial and business activities and lead to upliftment in the socio-economic status of the surrounding region," the release added.

