Reliance Industries announces opening of Jio World Centre at BKC in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 4, 2022

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. today announced the opening of the country’s largest multi-faceted destination, the Jio World Centre, at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Envisioned by Nita Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the Centre covers an expanse of 18.5 acres and is set to become an iconic business, commerce and culture destination, and a world-class landmark.

Launching initially with a dedication of the Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the musical Fountain of Joy to the city of Mumbai and India’s largest and finest Jio World Convention Centre, the Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year.

A first-of-its kind destination in India, the Jio World Centre includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices, and the state-of-the-art convention facility.

Sharing her vision for the Centre, Nita Ambani said, “Jio World Centre is a tribute to our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India. From the largest conventions to cultural experiences to pathbreaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai’s new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India’s growth story.”

Set to be a new landmark in Mumbai, the Dhirubhai Ambani Square is a dedication to the founder of Reliance, Dhirubhai Ambani and the city of Mumbai. A free-entry, open public space, it promises to become a must-see destination for local citizens and tourists from around the world.

The square is centered around the Fountain of Joy, a series of spectacular fountain shows of water, lights and music. The fountain symbolizes India and its many colours, featuring eight fire shooters, 392 water jets, and over 600 LED lights which create an unforgettable display of evolving lotus blossom patterns with petals dancing to the melody of the music.

Dedicating the musical fountain, Nita Ambani said, “With great joy and pride, we dedicate the Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the world class Fountain of Joy to the people and city of Mumbai. A celebration of the spirit of the city, it will be an iconic new public space where people share joys and soak in the colours and sounds of Aamchi Mumbai! I am delighted to pay a special tribute to teachers on the opening night. Having been a teacher myself, I thank our teachers for working tirelessly and keeping the flame of knowledge burning in these challenging times. Our tribute show applauds these real heroes.”

Over 250 teachers from BMC schools and other schools across Mumbai were invited to attend the opening show as a mark of respect for their efforts in adapting to the new methods of teaching in the last two years to keep the flame of knowledge burning.

The square will open with evening shows every day. Free entry passes can be booked on dhirubhaiambanisquare.com.

The Jio World Convention Centre is billed as India’s finest, largest convention and exhibition facilities and aims to put India firmly in the fast-growing global convention and exhibitions eco-system.

"Jio World Convention Centre is set to be India’s foremost venue for distinguished business and social events including consumer shows, conferences, exhibitions, mega concerts, gala banquets and weddings. The multi- dimensional venue sets global benchmarks in India with transformative spaces, backed by technology," a press release from Reliance said.

The convention centre has three exhibition halls spanning 161,460 sq. ft., accommodating over 16,500 guests; two convention halls totalling 107,640 sq. ft. accommodating over 10,640 guests; a 32,290 sq. ft. ballroom, accommodating over 3,200 guests; 25 meeting rooms with total area of 29,062 sq. ft.; and total area of 139,930 sq. ft. of pre-function concourse across all the levels.

The centre also has hybrid and digital experiences enabled by 5G network; a largest kitchen capacity with ability to cater to over 18,000 meals a day; and India's largest on-site parking in a convention centre with capacity of 5,000 cars.

"Dhirubhai Ambani Square and Jio World Convention Centre’s public openings are a precursor to the monumental project and the extraordinary experiences that visitors can expect from the Jio World Centre. Envisioned as India’s upcoming transformative hub of innovation and ideas, it will be a space that fosters communities, inspires innovations, and brings people together.

"The centre will also be home to new and innovative culinary concepts including Oberoi 360 and the global culinary sensation, India Accent; a retail precinct with world class shopping experience and luxury brands. However, the epicenter of the culturally immersive experiences will be the crowning jewel-the cultural centre; a one-of-its kind space for the artistic community, due to launch in 2023," the release added.

NNN